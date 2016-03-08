Photo: de Ligt handles again in the box

Only took De Ligt 6 minutes to get a touch of the ball with his hand this time, haha. Never a penalty though, obviously. pic.twitter.com/qH9sMC7MBA —

Matthijs de Ligt's hand seems to be a magnet for the ball since his move from Ajax to Juventus. The Dutch defender has seen himself become the protagonist for a few controversial decisions regarding the new rules surrounding handball in the penalty area.During the first minutes of their Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland, de Ligt when to ground trying to block a shot from Saville. Polish referee Marciniak did not call a penalty against the Netherlands who saw their fortunes increase on the 30 minute mark when Davis missed a chance from the spot to put the hosts up 1-0.The match ended 0-0 with both sides still fighting for a spot in next years major tournament.Anthony Privetera