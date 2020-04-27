Photo: De Ligt returns to the Netherlands; 9 Juventus players still abroad

Miralem Pjanic was the first of the Juventus players to return to Turin. However, the list of Juventus players abroad, instead of continuing to be shortened, is getting longer. The last player to leave for him is Matthijs De Ligt, in the company of his girlfriend AnneKee and their dogs.This was revealed by AnneKee Molenaar herself, who first published a photo while holding the puppy Luna in her arms on a plane. She then also published a video on Instagram in which she runs with her brother Jim (player of the second team of Eintracht Frankfurt) and De Ligt outside.In other words, they have returned to the Netherlands. So, there are currently nine players abroad: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Douglas Costa, Danilo and Alex Sandro (Brazil), Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina), Sami Khedira (Germany), Adrien Rabiot (France) and Wojciech Szczesny (Poland).