Photo: Del Piero praises Dybala and the No.10 replies - 'The power...'

I poteri del numero e della fascia ©️! pic.twitter.com/4QeNCl2bjC — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) January 16, 2020

After last night's fantastic goal, one of the two he scored against Udinese to send Juventus through to the quarter-finals, Paulo Dybala was praised by the Bianconeri legend Alessandro Del Piero on social media. The former Palermo man was quick to respond."Nice to score goals like this, eh," Del Piero wrote and to which La Joya wrote "The powers of number 10 and the captain's armband". For clarification, the Juve legend also wore the No.10 shirt during his time with the club. Take a look at the conversation below.