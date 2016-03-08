Photo: Demiral responds to Dybala's military salute celebration

Last night, Juventus secured a first-place finish in the Champions League group stage, beating Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium by the odd goal. Dybala scored the winner for the Bianconeri, and his celebration was certainly talked about after the game.





The Argentine striker ran over to the bench and did the military salute, before embracing his Turkish teammate Merih Demiral with a big hug. Afterwards, he explained that it wasn't a signal of any sort, just a joke with Demiral. Now, the defender has sent a message on Instagram, which Dybala replied to.