Photo: Despite Sarri’s injury claims, Ronaldo trains with Portugal

Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a training session with his national team ahead of the all-important international football week.



The Portuguese international was substituted for two consecutive matches—against Lokomotiv Moscow and AC Milan—and showed his anger over the manager’s decision by going straight down to the locker room on Sunday.



Sarri, while talking to the media on both occasions, suggested that his move of replacing Ronaldo was based on the fact that the former Real Madrid striker is not 100 per cent fit.



However, Ronaldo completed full training session with all smiles which must’ve left many of Juve’s fans confused why he was substituted on Sunday.





