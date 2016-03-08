Photo - Dybala celebrates Atalanta win with Higuain: "Once again"

Juventus managed to turn around the match against Atalanta this afternoon, winning 3-1 thanks to a brace from Gonzalo Higuain and a goal from Paulo Dybala in the second half, after Robin Gosens gave Atalanta the lead in the first. The younger of the two wanted to celebrate along with the Juventus fans on social media immediately after the match, posting a photo on social media with his countryman. "Once again, #FinoAllaFine!" the attacker wrote on Twitter, as Maurizio Sarri's men continue their unbeaten Serie A run.