Photo: Emre Can breaks Juve fan's glasses; apologises on Twitter

04 December at 11:30
"Hi! I'm sorry for Sunday's ball, I swear I didn't do it on purpose. Can I make it up to you by sending you a signed Juventus shirt? Send me a message in private and we can find an agreement," Emre Can wrote to a fan on Twitter.

The fan tagged the midfielder in her tweet explaining that one of his shots during the warm-up hit her straight in the face, subsequently breaking her glasses (see photo below). Emre Can was quick to respond with the nice gesture.

Despite his struggling spell at the club, wanting to leave as early as January, he hasn't lost his smile and enthusiasm. Take a look at the conversation below.​

