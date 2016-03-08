Photo: Fiorentina announce signing of former AC Milan man

Now it's official: Patrick Cutrone is a new Fiorentina striker. The official arrived a little while ago from English side Wolves after a short spell in the 2019/20 season.



Patrick made his move from Milan over to England at the end of last season and has since featured 12 times for the English side, scoring twice in the process.



The negotiation closed based on a loan with a redemption obligation set at 18 million euros. Six months after the farewell to Milan, Cutrone returns to Italy.

The following was released on the Fiorentina website and socials:



"ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired, on a temporary basis with a redemption obligation, from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Patrick Cutrone. Cutrone, born in Despite his young age, Como has already scored 27 goals for Milan between Serie A, Coppa Italia and Europa League on 3 January 1998. The new Fiorentina footballer is also part of the blue Under 21 team with whom he has collected 19 appearances scoring 7 goals ".



For more news visit our homepage





C U T R O N E

Anthony Privetera