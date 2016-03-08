Watching baseball like... pic.twitter.com/FPyNS3kTbk — ACF Fiorentina English

Italian Serie A out Fiorentina have hinted a possible deal for veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović by posting a tweet on Thursday.The 38-year-old posted a farewell message on his official Facebook page to Major League Soccer (MLS) and Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy fans where he ended it by saying “Now go back to watch baseball”.On Thursday, Fiorentina’s official English Twitter account posted a tweet with the title of ‘Watching baseball like...’.Ibrahimović has been linked with a move to Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past who are looking favourite to land the former Sweden international in January.