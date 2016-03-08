Fred has arrived at Carrington for a medical ahead of his move to #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/aERyqtM7rz — Serge Adam (@SergeMUFC) June 4, 2018

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has arrived at the Carrington training complex to undergo his medical at Manchester United ahead of a move to Old Trafford.The 25-year-old was also a target for Manchester City, but the Red Devils managed to agree a fee of about 50 million euros fee for the Brazilian.After having played for Brazil in their 2-0 win over Croatia in a friendly at Anfield yesterday, Fred was supposed to head to Manchester to undergo a medical at United before completing his move to the FA Cup runners up.And the midfielder was seen arriving at Carrington this morning, as a switch to Old Trafford edges closer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)