Photo: Haaland is a Juventus fan; the visit to Allianz Stadium

On Twitter, a resounding clue has arrived as to where the Norweigan striker might end up in the summer. In 2017, as shown in the picture below, Haaland was at the Allianz Stadium to watch the Bianconeri along with his father and his agent, wearing a Juve hat. Just like De Ligt...

7 gol in 4 presenze di Champions (quarta gara di fila a segno). La #Juventus vuole Erling #Haaland per l'estate (da battere la concorrenza di mezza Europa). Ecco quando nel 2017 il norvegese andava allo J-Stadium per tifare Juve con il papà e l'ex agente Pedersen. #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/mWxNtU4ioX — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 5, 2019