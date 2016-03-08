Photo: Haaland is a Juventus fan; the visit to Allianz Stadium

07 November at 23:00
Juventus are going crazy for Erling Haaland. The Bianconeri are keeping a close eye on the striker and after nearly buying him for €4m in January 2018 (via IlBianconero.com), the price tag has certainly increased.
 
On Twitter, a resounding clue has arrived as to where the Norweigan striker might end up in the summer. In 2017, as shown in the picture below, Haaland was at the Allianz Stadium to watch the Bianconeri along with his father and his agent, wearing a Juve hat. Just like De Ligt...

