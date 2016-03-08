Photo: 'Happy' Higuain poses with Bonucci at Juventus facilities

10 July at 16:00
Gonzalo Higuain is back and Juventus after two unsuccessful loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea and he has received the affection of the fans outside of J-Medical, who chanted his name upon his arrival and are asking for the player to stay at the Allianz Stadium. And the Argentinian really seems to be happy about his return, as demonstrated by his most recent Facebook post with a caption "feeling happy" where he is posing with Leonardo Bonucci.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.