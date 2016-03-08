Photo: 'Happy' Higuain poses with Bonucci at Juventus facilities

Gonzalo Higuain is back and Juventus after two unsuccessful loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea and he has received the affection of the fans outside of J-Medical, who chanted his name upon his arrival and are asking for the player to stay at the Allianz Stadium. And the Argentinian really seems to be happy about his return, as demonstrated by his most recent Facebook post with a caption "feeling happy" where he is posing with Leonardo Bonucci.



