Photo: Hernandez meets fans at the AC Milan store

20 November at 21:40
During an event the AC Milan store earlier today, fans had the opportunity to meet the Rossoneri's left-back Theo Hernandez, who has been a smashing success since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer, despite the team's poor start.
 
Of course, many photos were taken and autographs signed. On Saturday evening, the Rossoneri will take on Napoli at the San Siro, and hopefully Hernandez can continue his good form and lead his side to a much-needed win.
 

Comments

