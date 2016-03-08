Photo: Hertha Berlin fans support Genoa - 'Preziosi out!'

In their long-standing protest against president Enrico Preziosi, Genoa's organized supporters have found an unexpected alliance: the fans of Hertha Berlin. Last night, before the kick-off of the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich, they displayed a few banners.



The two banners read "Don't give up on Ultras Genoa!" and "Preziosi get out!". Just 24 hours earlier, the Genoa fans protested in the streets of their city against the president, sick of how he has managed the club in the past few years.



