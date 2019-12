Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed the rumours linking him with a return to former club AC Milan this week.



The swede posted a photo to his instagram account with blood-red eyes, a clear signal that his time to put on the red & black of Milan has returned.



Zlatan scored 31 goals in the MLS last season, and despite being 38, still believes he has plenty to give.



Anthony Privetera