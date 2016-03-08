Photo: Ibrahimovic greets AC Milan fans at Linate Airport
02 January at 11:50Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back. The Swedish superstar has landed at the Linate airport in Milano in a private jet ahead of the completion of his return to AC Milan. The attacker will now undergo medical checkups at the La Madonnina clinic in the city and later on sign his contract at Casa Milan. It is also possible that the 38-year-old will take part in his first training session today, while the official presentation will take place tomorrow morning. Here is the photo of Ibrahimovic greeting the Rossoneri fans at the airport:
IZ BACK@Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/QhcgCssGvl— Simone Cristao (@SimoneCristao) January 2, 2020
