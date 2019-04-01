Icardi shares new social media message after return to Inter squad

02 April at 17:00

After all the drama of the weekend Mauro Icardi finally looks set to get back in the Inter shirt, at least on Instagram.

 

The Nerazzurri striker, as confirmed by the words of Luciano Spalletti, will be the star of tomorrow's match against Genoa, more than fifty days after his last presence with the Milanese club. The social signal came from the official profile of the Argentine, who posted a black and white photo in which he is putting on the shirt of Inter on his back. Icardi is back, tomorrow we will see what the reception of his fans will be.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#MI9

A post shared by Mauro Icardi - MI9 (@mauroicardi) on


 

