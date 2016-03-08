Photo: Incredible scenes in Serie B as referee fails to award goal

Earlier today, Empoli were robbed of a goal in Serie B. During the game against Cosenza, which ended 1-0 in favour of the latter, the referee failed to award an obvious goal which would have levelled the scores. Instead, it made for an astonishing situation.

In the 83rd minute, Ricci tried his luck from distance, hitting the bar. However, the ball bounced over the goal-line, which the referee failed to see. The Empoli players appealed for a goal, but as the goal-line technology doesn't exist in Serie B, unlike Serie A, the referee's decision remained.