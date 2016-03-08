Photo: Inter reveal the shirt number of Sanchez

03 September at 12:00
The number 9 was given to Romelu Lukaku, so Mauro Icardi decided to take the number 7 instead. However, now that the Argentine striker has joined PSG, where he will be wearing the number 18, the shirt is free.

As a result of this, Inter decided to give the number 7 to Alexis Sanchez, who wore that shirt at Man Utd and Arsenal. This was revealed by Inter this morning on their official Twitter account. ​
 

