Photo: Inter's grey third kit for the 2020/21 season

After AC Milan's third kit for next season leaked yesterday, featuring a blue colour, FootyHeadlines have also revealed the design of Inter's third kit, which is expected to be grey.

The shirt will have yellow details and a grey base. Therefore, it won't be much different from the current one, which is black and yellow. Less 'controversial', in other words, than Puma's blue design for AC Milan. Take a look at the leaked image of it below.