Photo: Inter's team dinner; everyone but Icardi present

From the captain Samir Handanovic to the new signing Alexis Sanchez. Inter in full force, all present, except one: Mauro Icardi. The Argentine was missing when the players got together for a team dinner.After the Champions League draw, which decided that Inter will be in the same group as Barcelona, Dortmund and Slavia Prague, Antonio Conte's team got together for an evening in Corso Como, Milan.The Nerazzurri president Steven Zhang also appeared to greet his men. Left out, however, was the former captain and number 9, replaced by Handanovic and Lukaku. Take a look at the photo below.