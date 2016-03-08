Photo: Juve fans attack Conte with banner at San Siro

However, his relationship with his former fanbase is far from good, as the Bianconeri faithful are keen on removing the manager's star at the Allianz Stadium. Furthermore, Conte's response to the situation wasn't appreciated by the Juve fans, who decided to attack him with a banner outside the San Siro.

"From Lecce to Bari, from Turin to Milan, you are without dignity and this is the truth. Antonio Conte - a man of shit," the banner led.

At 20.45 this evening, Inter will take on Juventus in what will be one of the biggest games of the season thus far. A fixture that, after several years, returns to being a battle for the Scudetto. For Antonio Conte, it will be a special game, facing his former side.