Photo, Juventus: Chiellini in good spirits after successful surgery

03 September at 23:00
35-year-old Juventus skipper Giorgio Chiellini is in good spirits after his knee surgery today was successful. The Italian defender posted a photo on his social media after completing the surgery, with the player now able to begin his 6-month recovery process. Chiellini was forced to pull out of the Italy squad after tearing his ACL in training with the Bianconeri, a worrying start to the season for the Italian champions, especially after his goal was the only thing separating Juventus from Parma in their 1-0 victory in the opening game of the campaign.

Apollo Heyes

