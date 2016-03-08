Photo: Karapetyan attacks Bonucci for the simulation

​Leonardo Bonucci was the protagonist of an unacceptable incident during yesterday's victory against Armenia. In the first half final, the defender went head-to-head with Karapetyan in an aerial duel, resulting in him going to ground covering his face.



The replays clearly show that Bonucci simulated the foul, which the referee missed. Instead of a yellow card for the Italian, Karapetyan received his second yellow and was sent off. On Instagram, he later wrote: "I have great respect for what you have achieved in your career, but this is shameful".



