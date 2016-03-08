PHOTO: Khedira back and training for Juve

Here we go again

Anthony Privetera

Good news from Turin as Juve midfielder Sami Khedira is back training after a prolonged spell on the sidelines through injury this season.Good news yes, but that does not give certain times on his return among the available of Maurizio Sarri . The initial release with which Juventus announced the knee operation spoke of a return to competitive activity possible for late February-early March, but given the constant problems the German midfielder had in his career, even setting a precise date remains more than complicated.Khedira took to social media to positively vent his progress to the fans in hopes of returning to action as soon as possible for the bianconeri. Khedira will still have hopes of making Juve's squad submission for the knockout stages of the Uefa Champions League.