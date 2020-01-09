Photo: Khedira returns to squad training with Juventus
09 January at 19:20Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has returned to squad training today, according to a post from the player’s Instagram page.
The 32-year-old German midfielder suffered a knee injury at the end of November, forcing the player to undergo a knee operation. He has missed seven games due to this injury, but his photo may suggest that his return to the pitch isn’t too far away.
Khedira posted the photo of himself in the training session alongside the caption: “Here we go again! Feels so good to be back on the grass!”
Apollo Heyes
