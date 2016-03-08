Photo: Khedira sends message to Juve fans after successful operation

In any case, though, it's certainly nice to hear that everything went well for Khedira. The Bianconeri will be hoping that the recovery process can go just as well, perhaps even faster than expected. Then again, he probably won't be rushed back due to the serious injury. Take a look at his message below.

Sami Khedira has successfully operated his knee, as announced by the man himself on Twitter. The German is expected to be out for around four months, which is a big blow for Juventus, considering that their midfield hasn't been the best this season.