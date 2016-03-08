Photo: Koulibaly responds to exit rumours - ‘Naples is my home’

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has sent a clear message on his official Twitter page, silencing the rumours about a potential exit. As we reported a few days ago , the defender is no longer considered 'unsellable' by Napoli, which could result in a summer move after the season.

However, Koulibaly seems to have made up his mind, sharing his love for the city of Naples on Twitter. Adding a picture of him with the Castel dell'Ovo in the background, he wrote: "Here, my children were born. Here, I grew up as a man and as a footballer. Here, my family and I feel at home".