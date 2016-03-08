Photo: Lazio president falls asleep at Serie A assembly meeting

On Monday, the Serie A assembly had a meeting in Milan to discuss the TV rights, as Mediapro have made a new offer for the 2021-24 period. Of course, all of the club presidents were president, from Milan's Scaroni to Juve's Agnelli.





However, unlike the others, Lazio president Lotito seemingly wasn't interested in the meeting. As captured on photo, the 62-year-old fell asleep in his chair, while those awake could do nothing else but laugh. Take a look at the photo below.