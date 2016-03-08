Photo: Lecce fans attack Conte during Inter clash - 'Man without identity'

The Lecce fans haven't forgotten about Antonio Conte's past in Bari. During today's clash between Lecce and Inter, the home fans decided to mock the manager with numerous chants and a banner that made their thoughts pretty clear.

On the banner, they had written: "Conte, a man without an identity. You are the sh*t of our city". The game finished in a 1-1 draw, which certainly wasn't what Inter were hoping for. Mancuso scored the decisive equaliser late in the second half. Take a look at the banner below.