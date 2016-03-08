Photo: Lukaku trains with Anderlecht as he waits for Inter and Juve
05 August at 19:45Inter, Juve or staying at Man Utd? The future of Romelu Lukaku remains a difficult puzzle and after yesterday evening, when an end was put to the possible swap with Paulo Dybala, it has become increasingly more difficult.
While both Juventus and Inter remain interested, they are not too keen on budging on their initial offers for the Belgian. Therefore, in the meantime, Lukaku continues to train away from Man Utd, doing so with his former side Anderlecht (photo below).
A man training with Anderlecht while he’s waiting for a move. One of those unexpected twists and turns. #mufc @hlnsport pic.twitter.com/SP4KFGmYYO— Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) August 5, 2019
