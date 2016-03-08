Photo: Lukaku trains with Anderlecht as he waits for Inter and Juve

05 August at 19:45
Inter, Juve or staying at Man Utd? The future of Romelu Lukaku remains a difficult puzzle and after yesterday evening, when an end was put to the possible swap with Paulo Dybala, it has become increasingly more difficult.

While both Juventus and Inter remain interested, they are not too keen on budging on their initial offers for the Belgian. Therefore, in the meantime, Lukaku continues to train away from Man Utd, doing so with his former side Anderlecht (photo below). 

