PHOTO: Martinez 'Continuing To Work, All Together'

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez took to social media to continue to spread the positivity and optimism surrounding Inter despite settling for a 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the San Siro yesterday.The 22-year-old opened the scoring for the Nerrazzuri after just 4 minutes before seeing his goal cancelled out only 13 minutes from time. Inter luckily held the scoreline after Handanovic produced a great save from the penalty spot.The result leaves Inter first over rivals Juventus who travel to the nations capital tomorrow to face Roma in hopes of gaining back the top spot in the standings.Contracted to the club until 2023, Martinez has had a great season so far, linking up and forming a formidable partnership with Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku. It was his 15th goal of the 2019/20 Serie A campaign, and his positive words on his instagram account suggest that he is enjoying his time in Milan:Anthony Privetera