Photo: Midfielder drops major Napoli transfer hint on Instagram

Stanislav Lobotka is getting closer to a move to Napoli, by the looks of it. Celta Vigo and the Partenopei only need to define the final details of the operation, which will cost around €20m, per the latest reports. Meanwhile, the player has dropped a major hint.





On the Instagram profile of Napoli, who published a photo with some quotes from Gennaro Gattuso's press conference earlier today, a certain like appeared: one from Lobotka. Another clue? It certainly seems to be that way. Take a look at the photo below.