Photo: Mihajlovic leaves the hospital after third cycle of treatment

20 November at 13:30
A positive and hopeful message comes from Sinisa Mihajlovic once again. The Bologna manager left the Sant'Orsola hospital today at 12.30, having undergone the third cycle of treatment to win the battle against Leukemia.

​Mihajlovic left the hospital smiling, accompanied by his wife Arianna, who didn't miss the chance to take a picture together with the Serbian manager. She then published it on her Instagram, along with a loving message for her husband. Take a look below. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

