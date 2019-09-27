Photo: Miralem Pjanic posts birthday wishes for Totti

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic gave birthday wishes to former teammate Francesco Totti today on Instagram, as the Roma legend celebrates his 43rd birthday.The pair played together for five seasons, until the Bosnian moved to Juventus in a deal worth €32m.The 29-year-old posted a photo of the duo hugging with the caption: "Respect everyone. Listen in silence. Learn only from the best. Best wishes, brother.”Immediately his former teammate replied in the comments, saying: “Thank you, my friend.”The interaction shows no hard feelings on Totti’s part, despite his friends’ departure from the Giallorossi three years ago.Apollo Heyes