Photo: Nainggolan's wife at the Olimpico following chemotherapy

​Edin Dzeko was on the pitch with Roma, while Radja Nainggolan helped Cagliari grabbed an important win against Napoli. Their wives, on the other hand, were together at the Olimpico to see the Giallorossi in action against Atalanta.The wife of the Bosnian striker, Amra Silajdzic, published a picture of her and the former Roma man's wife, Claudio, who is currently facing a tough battle with cancer. On Instagram, she wrote: "What a great love, what an immense strength! This woman!".