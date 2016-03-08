Photo - Napoli fans with banner against Sarri: 'You dropped your pants...'

The big day has come. This evening Maurizio Sarri will return to Napoli, a year and a half after saying goodbye to the San Paolo amid thunderous applause. Now, however, the situation is completely different and the ex-Chelsea man is sitting on the Juventus bench and a hostile environment is expected upon his return to the stadium.



In fact, the Curva A already displayed a 'starter' during the night in front of the San Paolo Stadium: "Sarri, hunchback bastard. You said a lot about Juve but then you lowered your pants!!".



A clear stance against the former coach, who yesterday, in a press conference, said: "If they whistle me, it will be a gesture of love."



Here is the photo of the banner:



