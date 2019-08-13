Photo: Perisic sends farewell message to Inter fans

Ivan Perisic says farewell to Inter. The Croatian winger, who was officially announced by Bayern Munich yesterday, wanted to thank the Nerazzurri with a long message on Instagram.



"I appeal to all of you who have been part of my professional life for the last four years. First of all to the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart, for your continued devotion in the simple times as well as the demanding ones," he began.



The German side have signed the Croatian on a season-long loan, with an option to buy included. Reports suggest that the clause is worth around €25m.



"And then, of course, at FC Internazionale Milano. To all the staff, and particularly to all coaches and players. Your advice and experience will always be part of me as a person and as a player," he concluded.

