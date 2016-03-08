Photo: Pescara 'announce' Ibrahimovic signing amid Inter, Milan, Napoli links

Pescara pounced on the opportunity to 'announce' the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as a fan tweeted "Inter, Napoli, Bologna, Milan. I wouldn't be surprised if I suddenly read about Ibrahimovic to Pescara". It's safe to say that the club's response is brilliant.The Serie B side decided to use photoshop as they put a Pescara shirt on the big Swede, thus 'beating' the competition in the race for his signature. On a serious note, Ibrahimovic is yet to decide his next destination, with several clubs interested in bringing him in (as mentioned). Take a look at the photo below.