Photo: Pescara 'thank' AC Milan-bound Ibrahimovic after mock announcement
26 December at 21:30After saying yes to their contract offer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is just details away from re-joining the Rossoneri, who are in desperate need of some experience after a poor start to the season. After the news broke, Serie B side Pescara didn't take long to respond.
A few weeks ago, when the Swede was linked with several Italian clubs, Pescara published a mock announcement on their official Twitter, using a pic of Ibrahimovic in their shirt. Now, since he is all set to join Milan, the club decided to thank the 38-year-old, building on their joke.
GRAZIE PER TUTTO #IBRA!— Pescara Calcio (@PescaraCalcio) December 26, 2019
THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING! #AmoPescara | #Ibrahimovic pic.twitter.com/YMgLT1y5h2
