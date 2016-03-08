Photo: Pescara 'thank' AC Milan-bound Ibrahimovic after mock announcement

A few weeks ago, when the Swede was linked with several Italian clubs, Pescara published a mock announcement on their official Twitter, using a pic of Ibrahimovic in their shirt. Now, since he is all set to join Milan, the club decided to thank the 38-year-old, building on their joke.

After saying yes to their contract offer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is just details away from re-joining the Rossoneri, who are in desperate need of some experience after a poor start to the season. After the news broke, Serie B side Pescara didn't take long to respond.