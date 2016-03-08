Photo: #PioliOut is trending worldwide as AC Milan fans express anger

08 October at 12:45
AC Milan haven't even hired Stefano Pioli yet, but the fans have already managed to get the #PioliOut hashtag trending on Twitter. Not only in Italy but also worldwide, as the movement has now entered the top 5 trending hashtags in the world.
 
In other words, the Rossoneri faithful clearly aren't happy with the club's decision to replace Marco Giampaolo with the former Fiorentina man, whose record in the league is far from exciting. Take a look at the photo of below.
 

