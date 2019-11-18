Photo: Pogba's meeting with Cuadrado drives the Juve fans crazy
18 November at 15:30Paul Pogba has left another clue amid reports linking him with a return to Juventus, driving the Bianconeri fans crazy. The Man Utd midfielder showed up at Colombia's retreat and took a photo with Juan Cuadrado, which didn't go unnoticed.
The versatile Colombian published the photo on his official Instagram page, further sparking rumours about a potential return. Who knows, in the near future, the two might be wearing the same shirt once again. However, it's all speculation at this point.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments