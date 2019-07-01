Photo: Ramsey uploads the first picture of him in a Juve shirt

Aaron Ramsey has uploaded the first picture of him wearing a Juventus shirt to his personal Instagram account. The midfielder has officially joined the club today on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract with Arsenal.With Juventus looking to be very close to announcing the signing of Adrien Rabiot to join Ramsey in their midfield, they have once again upheld their reputation as the side that most frequently get the best out of the Bosman rule.Aaron Ramsey is set to take on Caludio Marchisio's old number 8 shirt for Juve, a number which was left vacant last season following Marchisio's departure.View the gallery to see more of Aaron Ramseys' Instagram posts....