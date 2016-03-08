Photo: Ribery mocks FIFA 20; PES replies brilliantly

Of course, FIFA's rivals PES took the opportunity to brag, tweeting a brilliant response to Ribery. 'Hey Franck! Do you know who this guy is?', they wrote, attaching a picture of the Fiorentina star in PES 20. Take a look at the conversation below.

Hey Franck! Do you know who this guy is? pic.twitter.com/f6HfiH8DZ9 — eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 17, 2019

Franck Ribery wasn't too happy with his looks in FIFA 20 and decided to mock the game on his Twitter page. Looking at the picture, you can understand his thoughts, as you certainly can't recognize him in his FIFA player.