Photo: Roma fans slam Balotelli with harsh banner
19 May at 12:00As reported by ForzaRoma.info, some fans Roma fans have displayed a banner to express their opinion on the potential landing of the former Inter and Milan man, Mario Balotelli.
The banner read: "Half of a player and a worthless man who shields himself with the colour of his skin. Balotelli, Roma don't want you!"
Certainly harsh from the fans, as Balotelli has proved to be a very good player over the years, albeit struggling with his behaviour.
#ASRoma, striscione dei tifosi contro #Balotelli: “Uomo senza valore. Non ti vogliamo” – FOTO— Forzaroma.info (@forzaroma) 19 May 2018
https://t.co/bZKoN3rXOv pic.twitter.com/as0sBJU0Rx
