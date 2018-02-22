The banner read: "Half of a player and a worthless man who shields himself with the colour of his skin. Balotelli, Roma don't want you!"

Certainly harsh from the fans, as Balotelli has proved to be a very good player over the years, albeit struggling with his behaviour.

As reported by ForzaRoma.info, some fans Roma fans have displayed a banner to express their opinion on the potential landing of the former Inter and Milan man, Mario Balotelli.