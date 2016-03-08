Photo: Roma reveal their new third kit
18 September at 10:30Ahead of their clash with Istanbul in the Europe League tomorrow, Roma have announced their new third kit on their official Twitter page. The shirt, which is designed by Nike, features a blue colour with classic Roma details.
It remains to be seen if the shirt will make its debut tomorrow evening, as the Giallorossi are playing at home. Coming from a good win against Sassuolo, a win is the only option for the Olimpico side. Take a look at the photo below.
UFFICIALE!— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) September 18, 2019
Ecco la nostra nuova terza maglia! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/2hHC3Yca8D
