Photo: Roma reveal their new third kit

18 September at 10:30
Ahead of their clash with Istanbul in the Europe League tomorrow, Roma have announced their new third kit on their official Twitter page. The shirt, which is designed by Nike, features a blue colour with classic Roma details.
 
It remains to be seen if the shirt will make its debut tomorrow evening, as the Giallorossi are playing at home. Coming from a good win against Sassuolo, a win is the only option for the Olimpico side. Take a look at the photo below.

