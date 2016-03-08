Photo: Roma's Pellegrini and Mkhitaryan return to squad training

Oggi Mkhitaryan e Pellegrini sono tornati ad allenarsi con il gruppo! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/OneZPoYQlV — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) November 14, 2019

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca can finally smile, as two of his offensive midfielders have returned to squad training today, according to an official announcement from the Giallorossi today.Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henry Mkhitaryan, who were both injured near the start of this season, have finally returned to squad training, suggesting that they will be ready in time for the Roman side’s next game against Brescia on the 24th November. Both players have missed a combined 22 games.Apollo Heyes