Photo: Ronaldo is the king of Instagram - the first to reach 200m followers

CR7, in fact, is not only the most followed footballer on Instagram, but he's also the only person in history to exceed 200 million followers on one of the main existing social networks. Yet another record in a career that has been truly extraordinary.



King on the pitch and king on social networks. Cristiano Ronaldo is the absolute ruler of the virtual world, as he has been for long stretches in the football world: a strong and influential figure as few have seen in the past.