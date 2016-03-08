Photo: Ronaldo isn't in Milan or Paris; will he snub two galas?

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't in Milan or Paris. Instead, the Portuguese star is spending his Monday night away from the spotlight. Having received an invite to the Ballon d'Or awards in Paris, as well as the Gran Gala del Calcio in Milan, he could snub both of these.The striker was pictured at the Pestana Hotel in Lisbon, which he revealed on his Instagram story. "Visiting the best place in the city," he wrote. It remains to be seen if he will show up on one of the galas, though it seems he could be laying low this time out as well. Some reports, however, suggest that he will fly in directly from Portugal for the Gran Gala del Calcio.