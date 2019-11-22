Photo: Ronaldo sends message after missing out on Atalanta-Juve

Earlier today, it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus's clash against Atalanta tomorrow afternoon. In fact, the Portuguese star wasn't included in Maurizio Sarri's 20-man squad, as he's still struggling with an injury.On Instagram, CR7 sent a message to the fans from the training ground, confirming that he's recovering from an injury: "Focused on my recovery to come back soon!". As a result of his absence, Sarri could opt for the Dybala-Higuain duo up front for tomorrow's clash, which we have seen little of.